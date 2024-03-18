Fermín Aldeguer, a Spanish rider currently involved in the Moto2 class, will land in MotoGP next year riding a Ducati Desmosedici GP, with a two-year contract.

Aledeguer, an 18-year-old from La Ñora (Murcia, Spain) made his debut in the 2021 World Championship directly in Moto2. In the first race he ranked seventh in the Italian GP. In 2022 Fermín raced his first full season and last year he won his first race, finishing the World Championship in third position with 5 victories, 7 podiums and 3 pole positions. This year Fermín Aldeguer will race his last season in the Moto2 World Championship, which started a few days ago with the Qatar GP at the Lusail International Circuit.

The words of Luigi Dall’Igna (Ducati Corse General Manager)

“I would like to warmly welcome Fermín to the Ducati family and we look forward to seeing him on our Desmosedici GP. I am very happy with this agreement because Aldeguer is one of the strongest riders of the new generation of the world championship. Over the last few years we have followed his evolution and last season he showed incredible speed. He is a very young boy with potential and characteristics to do well and we will give him all the technical support to help him grow.”

Fermín Aldeguer

“I’m really happy to have this opportunity: thanks to Ducati I will realize the dream I’ve been chasing since I was little. The time has come to make the big leap and compete with the best riders in the world and what’s more, I will do it with the best bike on the grid. I would like to thank Ducati and in particular Gigi Dall’Igna for the trust they have had in me since the first day we started talking. I thank Luca Boscoscuro for everything we have experienced and for what still awaits us in this year together. I also thank my family, my manager Héctor Faubel and all those who in one way or another helped me get this far. Now that I know what the future holds for me, it’s time to focus solely on this season where a great challenge awaits me in Moto2. I will give my all to leave this category with my head held high with the best possible results before tackling the new adventure in MotoGP.”