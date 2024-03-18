The time has come: Audi will launch a series of new electric vehicles this year to keep the company alive with the e-tron GT, Q4 e-tron and Q8 e-tron. The A6 Berline e-tron and A6 Avant e-tron will have to wait a little longer, but the Q6 e-tron will be launched first.

PPE under the hood

Without a doubt, this will be an important car for Audi. Not least because the four-ringed brand has something to prove in the EV segment after the rather lackluster e-tron SUV. Therefore, there were no risks. This Q6 e-tron is built on the new Premium Electric platform, which it shares with the electric Porsche Macan. This means that this new product comes with an 800-volt architecture right out of the box, allowing for ultra-fast charging with ease.

Are we talking about “how to charge quickly”? Audi is initially talking about 270 kW DC charging for the Q6 e-tron. Although something tells us that they can easily increase these speeds. The battery of the Q6 e-tron quattro and SQ6 e-tron quattro starter models has a capacity of 94.9 kWh. This means that they can travel up to 625 km on a single charge. In the long term, there will also be “better” variants of the Q6 e-tron with an 83 kWh (gross) battery. AC charging is possible at 11 kW or 22 kW (optional). The rest of the numbers? The Q6 e-tron Quattro has two electric motors with a system output of 387 hp. and hits 60 mph in 5.9 seconds, the SQ6 increases that power to 517 hp. and reaches 100 in 4.3 seconds.

Recognizable appearance, magnificent screen inside

While it’s quite a leap for Audi, the German brand keeps the Q6 e-tron visually in step with its other e-tron siblings. This may make it a little predictable, but it is very technologically advanced. Its length is 4.77 meters, which is only 10 cm longer than the Q5, which will secretly be its electric brother. The 526-litre trunk is spacious. Up front, you get a 64-litre boot.

Inside, Audi no longer minds using a screen. Almost the entire dashboard consists of a concave glass plate that houses the instrument cluster (11.9 inches) and the infotainment screen (14.5 inches). The passenger gets their own screen (10.9 inches) right in front of their nose, although this is (thankfully?) optional. The Q6 e-tron is expected to arrive at dealerships in the spring.