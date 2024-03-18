According to Ocon, people were afraid of Jos and Max Verstappen.

Hehehe, finally. We’ve been waiting for several days for piquant quotes from the world of Formula 1. Naturally, we involuntarily recall the digitally erotic antics of Hornie Horner, who cannot keep her mouth shut. Unfortunately, there is quite a bit of silence around this issue, and if Jos Verstappen does not give interviews, then suddenly there are fewer good one-liners.

But today is the day. And no, we are not talking about Christian and his Spice Boy, but about Esteban Ocon. This is a driver who has had experience working with Max Verstappen for a long time. And although Max quickly passed through all racing classes and quickly moved into Formula 1, Esteban Ocon had a little more difficult time.

People were afraid of Jos and Max Verstappen

The two (Esteban and Ocon) met regularly. First in karting, and then in Formula 3. That season (2015) Max Verstappen drove sensationally, but Ocon simply became a champion, but that’s not the main thing.

This was only SIX years ago…

Ocon talks about this period in the High Performance podcast (watch here). Esteban notes that the situation was quite tense at that time and that everyone was afraid of Max and Jos. People knew Verstappen Sr. from Formula 1, and he was already considered a rather emotional person. According to Okon, Jos was “violent and intimidating.”

Esteban himself is certainly not afraid

Of course, Esteban Ocon (and his father) were never afraid of Limburgers. In fact, the Frenchman is honest enough to admit that Verstappen and Leclerc together are the greatest talents of “their time.” These three were always in the top three.

Max Verstappen is currently the most successful of the three. He now has 55 wins, Charles Leclerc has 5 (which is actually disappointing) and Esteban Ocon (thanks to Fernando Alonso) has 1 win.

Via: GPFans.nl

This article by Ocon: “People are afraid of Jos and Max Verstappen” first appeared on Ruetir.