loading…

North Korea fired a ballistic missile into the Sea of ​​Japan when US Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited South Korea. Photo/Illustration from KCNA via REUTERS

SEOUL – North Korea (North Korea) fired a ballistic missile on Monday (18/3/2024) when United States (US) Minister of Foreign Affairs Antony Blinken visited South Korea (South Korea).

Blinken is in Seoul to attend the third Democracy Summit, an initiative of US President Joe Biden, which will be hosted by South Korea this week. Blinken will also meet his South Korean counterpart on the sidelines of the forum.

Washington and Seoul completed one of their largest annual joint military exercises last week, prompting an angry reaction from nuclear-armed North Korea.

“North Korea fired an unspecified ballistic missile towards the East Sea,” said South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS), referring to the waters also known as the Sea of ​​Japan, as quoted by AFP.

Japan also confirmed the missile maneuvers, and Japan’s Coast Guard said the projectiles appeared to have fallen.

The ballistic missile fire by North Korea came just days after the annual Freedom Shield military exercise, which this year involved double the number of troops, ended on Thursday.

The 11-day joint drill aims to strengthen South Korea and the United States’ deterrence against the threat of North Korean nuclear weapons and missiles.

Pyongyang this month warned that Seoul and Washington would pay a “heavy price” for the Freedom Shield exercises, and later announced that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un had directed an artillery unit it claimed was capable of striking the South Korean capital.

Nuclear-armed North Korea has long condemned joint US-South Korean military drills, calling them an invasion rehearsal. They have carried out weapons tests in the past in response to previous joint exercises.