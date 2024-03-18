Dear editor, I have been a reader for many years, always passionate about motorcycles and engines and owner of a wonderful (at least for me!) Yamaha XT1200 Super Ténéré. This year too, for the umpteenth time, I would have liked to go to Eicma: the ticket price was acceptable and the trip was feasible, but there was a reason that made me give up.

Even in light of recent news events, I refuse to accept that, as usual, the female bodies of very young girls are exposed like any motorbike, helmet or item of clothing present in the stands. I don’t consider myself a bigot, I’m not a believer, I have a “normal” family with children, I accept and hang out with homosexual friends and couples, but I believe that women should be given greater respect.

I am sure that you have the means and knowledge to leverage the manufacturers, the importers, the teams and the new generations to arrive at a true cultural transition that is much more complicated and difficult than the ecological one: it is always a beginning, a small step, but for a big change. By remaining indifferent to the problem, we are all co-responsible.

Luca Grendele – Schio (VI)