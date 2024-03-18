The Venezuelan president, Nicolás Maduro, did not miss the opportunity to greet one of his political allies after obtaining an overwhelming victory in the presidential elections held in the giant country of Russia. The South American president, through a statement, praised his European counterpart Vladimir Putin.

What did Nicolás Maduro say about Vladimir Putin’s victory?

The first paragraph of the statement issued by the presidency of Venezuela mentions the following: “The president of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro Moros, on behalf of the Venezuelan people, congratulates President Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin and his political movement for the overwhelming electoral victory in his re-election as president of the Russian Federation, for the period 2024-2030; extending his recognition to the glorious Russian people for their deep commitment to democracy, expressed in their extraordinary participation in this successful election day.”

It should be noted that Putin managed to defeat his political rivals with an enormous difference in votes.

First part of the statement from the presidency of Venezuela. Second part of the pronouncement of the presidency of Venezuela.

Vladimir Putin: how was his victory in the elections?

According to the latest counts carried out at 70% of valid votes, the now re-elected Russian president obtained more than 80%:

Vladimir Putin: 87.1% Nikolay Yaritónov: 4.1% Vladislav Davankov: 4.0% Leonid Slutski: 3.1%

The Central Electoral Commission is the institution in charge of carrying out elections in this world power. “First of all, I want to thank the citizens, we are all one and the same team, all the citizens of Russia who went to the polls and voted,” Putin declared to his campaign team in an appearance that was broadcast on state television. .

Putin had a landslide victory in the Russian elections. Photo: RT in Spanish/X

Putin in the midst of a tense international situation

The re-elected Russian president, Vladimir Putin, affirmed that his Army has the advantage in the war against Ukraine, and also asserted that Russia’s objectives will be “achieved.” “Overall, the initiative belongs entirely to the Russian Armed Forces and, in some regions, our men are defeating the enemy,” Putin declared in a televised speech.

On the other hand, one of the most important countries in the European Union, Germany, assured that what happened today in Russia were presidential “pseudo-elections” that lack the characteristics of democratic elections and that voting in the occupied Ukrainian territories has no validity.

“The pseudo-elections in Russia are neither free nor fair, the result does not surprise anyone,” the German Foreign Ministry published on its X social network account, in which it assumes that the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, will be elected. for a fifth term.

With information from AFP

