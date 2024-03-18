Nicolás Maduro, current president of Venezuela, once again puts the myth of former president Hugo Chávez (1999-2013) at the heart of his speech in search of winning re-election that will allow him his third term in the Caribbean country. “Chávez is a people, Chávez is all of us! (…) He is not Maduro! Don’t be confused!” cried the president when he was proclaimed as a candidate by the ruling United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV).

“This banner was made by Commander Chávez with his own hands (…). I know that in his hands the revolution will not be lost,” said Chavismo’s number two, Diosdado Cabello, when handing Maduro a party flag. It should be noted that the president is named as the party’s candidate after he created Somos Venezuela in 2017, when he tried to get away from the image of his political “father.”

YOU CAN SEE: The 5 cities in South America that would be under water in 2100: 200 million will end up homeless

DolarToday today, March 17: price of the dollar

The DolarToday portal establishes a price of Bs. 38.15 per dollar today, March 17. As they point out, this is given according to “the average value of private operations in the city of Caracas, while the value of Cúcuta is determined based on the supply/demand of Bolívares in that city.”

DolarToday, March 18: price of the dollar in Venezuela. Photo: DolarToday

What was the ‘Caracazo’ in Venezuela?

On February 27, 1989, in Venezuela, a set of events known as the ‘Caracazo’ occurred. This term refers to a series of protests, riots and looting that began in the capital, Caracas, and spread to other cities in the country. These events marked one of the most significant social and political crises in the contemporary history of Venezuela.

The immediate trigger of the ‘Caracazo’ was the announcement of a package of economic measures imposed by the government of then-president Carlos Andrés Pérez, in response to the conditions established by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to grant financing to the country. Among the most controversial measures were the liberalization of fuel prices, which resulted in an immediate and significant increase in transportation costs, and the liberalization of prices for basic goods and services, which led to a widespread increase in prices.

YOU CAN SEE: The 4 countries in South America that have the largest water reserve on Earth

What are the Homeland Bonds?

The Venezuelan government continues its Homeland Bonds program, intended to support various sectors of the population in the face of the economic situation. In September 2023, four types of bonuses were delivered:

Bonus against the Economic War for public employees: 945 bolivars. Bonus against the Economic War for public sector retirees: 1,545 bolivars. Chamba Juvenil Bonus: 168.80 bolivars. Somos Venezuela Bonus: 168.80 bolivars. These bonuses represent direct aid to Venezuelans, although the government has not yet announced specific dates for the delivery of the next subsidies.

With information from AFP.