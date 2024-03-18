Audi presented the Q6 e-tron, the brand’s first vehicle based on the PPE electric platform, already used by the Porsche Macan. The Q6 e-tron stands out for its autonomy and charging power, with the ability to restore up to 255 km of travel in 10 minutes thanks to 270 kW in DC. In addition to high dynamic performance, it offers an innovative cockpit with a “digital stage” and advanced voice control managed by artificial intelligence.

The Audi Q6 has slightly larger dimensions than the endothermic Q5, with a length of 4.77 meters, a wheelbase of 2.89 meters, a width of 1.99 meters and a height of 1.65 meters. The boot varies from 526 to 1,529 litres, with a further 64 liters in the front frunk.

Audi Q6 e-tron quattro and Audi SQ6 e-tron

The style of the Q6 e-tron is based on the evolution of Audi design, maintaining strong coherence with current stylistic features but introducing updated solutions. The front Single Frame is closed and offers exclusive finishes, while the front light clusters are divided to position the daytime running lights in the upper part.

The curved fenders and OLED rear fascia recall current models, while the rear-sloping roof adds dynamism without compromising interior space. A distinctive element is the Active Digital Light, which allows you to customize the headlight design directly from the car’s infotainment with eight different graphic combinations.

The Audi Q6 e-tron features an innovative interior design with “Softwrap”, a soft covering that continuously wraps the passenger compartment. The use of differentiated materials between the different areas of the interior creates a distinctive style, with a focus on comfort and the intuitiveness of the control interfaces.

The dashboard offers a choice of sustainable coverings, including recycled fabrics and wood, aluminum and technical fabric options. The seats vary from microfibres with recycled components to fine Nappa leather.

The dashboard of the Audi Q6 e-tron features the innovative Audi Digital Stage, consisting of a large 11.9-inch Audi virtual cockpit, a 14.5-inch curved MMI display and a screen for the passenger. This design offers an immersive driving experience, especially at night, thanks to ambient lighting.

Furthermore, the car offers a dedicated 10.9-inch front passenger display with Active Privacy mode, which allows the passenger to watch a movie without disturbing the driver. The augmented reality head-up display advancedly projects information onto the windshield, blending the real and virtual world. Most of the controls are integrated into the touchscreen, including the climate control, while the volume controls and hazard lights are separate. The infotainment system is based on Google Automotive technology and includes software for planning charging on the go, showing available DC and AC charging stations, indicating which ones are occupied and preheating the battery.

An interesting addition is the Dynamic Interactive Light (IAL) which not only contributes to the aesthetics but communicates with the car’s occupants. This light envelops the interior, signaling the locking/unlocking of the doors, providing information on the battery and charging.

Engine, battery and autonomy

At launch, the Audi Q6 e-tron is available in two versions: the Q6 e-tron quattro, which delivers a maximum power of 387 HP and 535 Nm of torque, and the sporty Audi SQ6 e-tron quattro variant, with 517 HP and 820 Nm in boost mode. Two rear-wheel drive variants will later be introduced: one with a long range powertrain and one with an entry-level powertrain.

The first version is equipped with a battery made up of 12 modules and a capacity of 79 kWh net and equips only the Q6, while the larger version of 95 kWh net (100 kWh gross) is available on both variants. The Q6 e-tron can count on a range of up to 625 km WLTP, while the SQ6 up to 585 km. Energy consumption is estimated between 17 and 19.4 kWh/100 km for the Q6 e-tron and between 17.5 and 18.4 kWh/100 km for the SQ6 e-tron.

Compared to the Porsche Macan, which uses permanent magnet synchronous motors at both the front and rear, the Audi Q6 e-tron adopts an asynchronous motor (less powerful and more economical) for the front wheels. This engine can be disconnected while driving to reduce consumption.

FAST charging in DC up to 270 kW

Thanks to the 800 Volt voltage and DC charging power of up to 270 kW, it is possible to restore up to 255 km of autonomy in ten minutes at an HPC station, while the state of charge goes from 10% to 80% in 21 minutes. Alternatively, with 400 Volt systems, the battery can be charged with two systems in parallel at 136 kW each, thanks to the on-board software.

Predictive thermal management and Plug & Charge function simplify the charging process. Charging in alternating current instead takes place with powers of up to 11 kW, with a possible increase of up to 22 kW following launch.

Prices

The Q6 e-tron and SQ6 e-tron will be available at Audi dealerships in July, with starting prices of 79,500 and 97,200 euros respectively. Upon request, during the purchase phase it is possible to opt for the e-tron power on demand service, which allows mobile charging via 100% electric E-Gap vans, without the need to look for a charging station.

Furthermore, to travel in areas with limited charging infrastructure, Audi offers the e-tron switch service, which allows you to use a hybrid car from the House of the Four Rings for 15 days a year, leaving the Q6 e-tron in box without worrying about autonomy and recharges.

→ Q6 e-tron quattro: 79,500 euros

→ SQ6 e-tron quattro: 97,200 euros

