My father grew up in Katwijk aan Zee and found work as an architect in the DN office in Oldenzaal. There he met my mother, Leni Endeman, in the pool. They got married there in 1949. Soon after this they moved to Katwijk, where his father received a position in the municipality. Mother was a gymnastics teacher.

During the war years, my father already had a camera, and later he actively worked in a photography circle. My parents made themselves New Year’s cards, that’s what’s in the photo. Everything was printed at home, in a darkened utility room. At the time, Katwijk was a popular family seaside resort and many bathers were hosted by private individuals. For example, my parents already had an Airbnb at that time: in the summer, three-quarters of our house was rented out to swimmers. My brother and I slept over the coal shed in the shed in the backyard. When my father became the commander of a volunteer fire brigade, this side activity was put on the back burner.

After his appointment to the professional fire brigade they moved from Katwijk to Rotterdam. My mother volunteered there for many years at the emergency line and rheumatism center. After I left for the USA, where I still live, they came here regularly. They made long trips throughout western Canada and the United States.

Ten years after my father’s death, my mother returned to her hometown, where my brother lived with his family. She died at the age of 90. She bravely endured all these changes, with their sociocultural differences, in which she always fit in easily and made friends.

