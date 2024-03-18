Luis Sal seems ready to make his return to the world of podcasts. The indiscretion about the future of the Bolognese YouTuber, Fedez’s former partner in the Muschio Selvaggio adventure, was given by Selvaggia Lucarelli through her Instagram profile. “Luis Sal, from what I understand, will be back soon with a podcast”, Lucarelli said, revealing that Luis Sal would be ready to return to video and that “that podcast could also be Wild Musk”.

A year ago, the partnership between Luis Sal and Fedez came to an end and last week the rapper announced that he was stopping the podcast while waiting for the legal dispute with his former partner to be resolved.

Today comes the indiscretion about Luis Sal ready to return to the scene after months of silence. If this were the case, the YouTuber would not have accepted the proposal made by Fedez to take over his share even at a higher market price. Meanwhile, today the penultimate episode recorded by Fedez and Mr Marra was broadcast, dedicated to the case of the serial killer Zodiac.

