Former footballer Emanuele Panizza died in a fire at his home in Valmadonna. The man was 58 years old.

Today is a very sad day for the world of football as former footballer Emanuele Panizza suddenly passed away. The reason for the fire would be linked to the outbreak of a fire in his home in Alexandria.

Emanuele Panizza

What happened? Let’s try to clarify in the next lines.

Goodbye to Emanuele Panizza: the footballer was 58 years old

An important mourning for the world of football, as the former Alessandria Calcio player Emanuele Panizza is leaving us today. The man, who was 58 years old, played in C2 for most of his career, but had also distinguished himself with his performances in the Valenzana and Dhertona teams.

Emanuele Panizza

Subsequently he decided to move away from the world of football, but he didn’t say goodbye to his great passion. Precisely for this reason he took care of the younger players and sporadically participated in charity tournaments with the aim of helping others.

Many have decided to pay homage to him, remembering the great deeds he was able to bring to the pitch when he dedicated himself to matches with strength and passion. Unfortunately, fate doesn’t look anything or anyone in the face.

Fire kills former footballer Emanuele Panizza

Credits: ClickNews2023

Yesterday afternoon a fire broke out in Alessandria, more precisely in an old house in Valmadonna, a small local hamlet. One person died while the other two were burned and injured by this dramatic and violent event.

Former footballer Emanuele Panizza, known to all as Lele, died. The fire broke out suddenly and although the police intervened promptly, there was nothing that could be done for the athlete. The other two people involved were rushed to hospital, while the area was cordoned off pending investigations.

Emanuele Panizza shirt

A great loss that will surely leave its mark. The dates of the funeral are not yet known but autopsy tests will probably be carried out first to establish the exact reason that led to the footballer’s death.