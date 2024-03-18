Fermin Aldeguer will be a Ducati rider in MotoGP from 2025

The beginning of the week that will end with the Portuguese Grand Prix, the second round of the MotoGP World Championship, saw the formalization of the agreement between Ducati and Fermin Aldeguer: the Spanish rider, third in the 2023 Moto2 World Championship, will ride a Desmosedici in MotoGP from 2025. A significant satisfaction for the class of 2005, who enthusiastically commented on the signing of the contract on the official channels of the Borgo Panigale manufacturer.

“I’m really happy with this opportunity – he began -: thanks to Ducati I will realize the dream I’ve been chasing since I was little. The time has come to make the big leap and compete with the best riders in the world and what’s more I will do it with the best bike on the grid. I would like to thank Ducati and in particular Gigi Dall’Igna for the trust they have had in me since the first day we started talking.”

“I thank Luca Boscoscuro – added Aldeguer, who with the SpeedUp Racing team will complete the 2024 Moto2 World Championship before the big leap – for everything we have experienced and for what still awaits us in this year together. I also thank my family, my manager Hector Faubel and all those who in one way or another helped me get this far.”

“Now that I know what the future holds for me, it’s time to focus solely on this season where a great challenge awaits me in Moto2. I will give my all to leave this category with my head held high with the best possible results before tackling the new adventure in MotoGP” concluded Fermin Aldeguer.