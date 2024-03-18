Noting that closing refineries is an occurrence, Claudia Sheinbaum, Morena’s presidential candidate, said that she will continue the country’s renaissance with the strengthening of Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex) and the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE).

Sheinbaum Pardo criticized the energy privatization policy promoted by neoliberal governments and which the opposition is currently seeking to recover.

“Some have wanted for years to privatize the oil industry, the energy industry of Mexico and they have already shown that it was a failure. Now with the Fourth Transformation we are rescuing and we are going to continue rescuing Pemex, the CFE. There are some who want to close refineries, we want to strengthen the national industry, Pemex, private investment yes, but not at the expense of national assets,” he indicated.

The former president of the capital recalled that during the six-year terms of Vicente Fox and Felipe Calderón there were oil surpluses, but they were not reflected in infrastructure works. He added that the energy policy proposed by the opposition would be a pause in the nation’s petrochemical development, since the closure of refineries they propose is an occurrence, as in the case of Cadereyta, Nuevo León, where pollution emissions are below of the rule.

“We want to strengthen the national industry”

By ensuring that the governments that were distant from the people of Mexico will not return, Sheinbaum committed to the oil workers that he will move Pemex forward.

