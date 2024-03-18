Reaction to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s re-election on Monday was mixed. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Chinese President Xi Jingping congratulated Putin on his victory, while other countries reacted sharply to the result.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell calls the elections “not free” and based on “oppression and intimidation,” international news agencies write. In a joint response, EU member states call the existence of polling stations in the occupied territory of Ukraine “invalid and having no legal force.” The countries accuse Russia of preventing the Kremlin from allowing international observers to organize “impartial and independent elections.”

British Foreign Secretary David Cameron stresses that voters had “no choice,” while the French Foreign Office says there were “no free and democratic elections.” The result is not recognized by France. German Foreign Minister Annalena Bärbock also said on Monday that there were no “real elections” in Russia.

Pushing back the opposition

An official exit poll on Sunday showed Putin won the election with more than 87 percent of the vote. Thus, Vladimir Putin will remain the president of Russia for the next six years, having been the country’s leader since 2000. From Friday to Sunday, residents of the country could vote, but it was uninteresting: there were no opposition parties on the ballot. There were several incidents across the country over the weekend. On Sunday afternoon at noon, people demonstrated by lining up at polling stations.

