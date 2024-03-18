A regional commissioner and her two bodyguards died in an armed attack on a highway in Michoacán, state authorities reported on Monday.

According to the first reports, the three police officers were murdered on Sunday night on the highway that connects the towns of Pátzcuaro and Uruapan, indicated the Michoacán Attorney General’s Office, which has already begun an investigation into the events.

One of the murdered agents was identified as Cristal García Hurtado, 34, who was the regional commissioner of the Public Secretariat in the town of Pátzcuaro.

According to local media, a group shot the three women, beheaded the police officer and set fire to the van in which they were traveling.

Michoacán has been hit by the fight between the Nueva Generación cartel and the local gang of Los Viagras for control of the territory. Thousands of residents have been displaced by criminal groups that are using sophisticated weaponry, homemade explosives and modified drones.

