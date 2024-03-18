It’s not easy to establish who won Michelle Hunziker’s “patented” game, but the challenge was certainly a lot of fun.

There’s always time to play games together, especially if you’re dealing with a large fan base that you want to entertain. We are talking about Michelle Hunziker and the stories she posted about her trip back to her Switzerland. The presenter and showgirl shared with her followers the game that she played with her friends during the trip.

After a Sunday immersed in nature with family and friends, Michelle Hunziker left this morning for Zurich for a “business trip”. In the company of four other colleagues she was able to come up with an original game, in short, “the bag game”. What was it about?

Her manager Graziella Lopedota and some colleagues were also traveling with her, with whom she immediately started having fun. The objective of the bag game was to completely reveal the contents of everyone’s bag and see who had things and who had more things. Michelle Hunziker states on her social media, speaking to her followers:

Now, we’re going to play a travel game, it’s called “the bag game” and, in my opinion, you’ll have a lot of fun because you always ask me what’s in mine. You don’t cheat girls, each one must show what she has with her.

Who had the most things in their bag? Michelle opened the dance, showing the contents of her. And here come out eyeglasses, because, says the showgirl, “up close she can’t see well anymore”, water, brush (the only one to have one), wallet, valerian sweets, keys, sunglasses, headphones, battery charger and tricks. A rather complete set, one might say at first glance.

The other “competitors” of the game did not hold back and, moreover, they were outdone. Graziella Lopedota places a multi-purpose scarf on the table, “which can act as a sheet”, says the manager, a diary with a holy card, a clutch bag with make-up, sweets and chargers, wallet, earphones, car keys, telephone, food supplements and a candy bar.

Moving forward, concluding the round of the bag game, we have our friend Laura Barenghi with handkerchiefs, headphones, notebook, glasses, wallet, pens, mirror, medicines, holy card and make-up. Finally, the last of the group, Laura Peluso, with cigarettes, foot plasters, wallet, diary, house keys, disinfectant, perfume, charger, headphones, file and make-up.

It is not easy to establish who won the “bag game” patented by Michelle Hunziker, but the challenge was certainly a lot of fun. A business trip quickly turned into an experience full of joy and friendship.