Time Out magazine in its international version has a Mexican neighborhood as one of the forty most attractive neighborhoods in the world. The ranking is made up of travelers and controversial digital nomads who have rated the places according to fun, gastronomic quality, culture and friendliness in the community.

For the 2023 study, Time out magazine counted more than 12,000 opinions to create and rank a final list of forty colonies around the world. The intention was also to add an intangible: take into account the personality of the locations, especially under the idea that they have managed to sustain themselves as unique colonies over time.

On the sixth occasion in which this ranking is carried out, the best neighborhood to visit in the world is the Laureles neighborhood in Medellín, Colombia. Curiously, among users’ gastronomic recommendations is a Mexican dinner of chilaquiles, before spending a night of salsa in the territory dominated by Karol G.

These are the first ten coolest colonies in the world

Laureles, Medellin, Colombia Smithfield, Dublin, Ireland Carabanchel, Madrid, Spain Havnen, Copenhagen, Denmark Sheung Wan, Hong Kong, China Brunswick East, Melbourne, Australia Mid-City, New Orleans, United States Isola, Milan, Italy West, Amsterdam , Netherlands Tomigaya, Tokyo, Japan

This means that Mexico did not manage to sneak into the Top 10 of best places visited in 2023. The neighborhood preferred by critics is San Miguel Chapultepec in Mexico City and is in position 30. It has the attraction of being close to other favorite areas of CDMX such as Roma and Condesa, in addition to being close to the Bosque de Chapultepec.

On the recommended day, the page includes visits to Café Papagayo, the Casa de la Bola Museum, La Casa Estudio Barragán, El Chorrito Market, the Deli Lou restaurant and the El Mickey Bar. Regarding the best season, Time Out recommends visiting this CDMX neighborhood in October to coincide with the cultural, artistic and musical festival of Bosque de Chapultepec.

