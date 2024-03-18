The afternoon of March 16 became a somber event for the followers of Dulce Vaca, an influencer and TikToker originally from San Luis Potosí, whose life was cut short at the age of 25. Despite her apparent joy and the color of her content on networks, the victim faced a reality marked by the violence of her partner, identified as Christ. The feminicide case has not only shocked its online community, but has also reignited the urgent debate about feminicide in Mexico.

The violence that Dulce suffered at the hands of her boyfriend was known by some close friends, who recounted empty promises of change from her attacker. The tragedy occurred at her home, located in the Salk subdivision. Neighbors alerted the police, which led to her immediate arrest.

How did the Mexican TikToker Dulce Vaca die?

Dulce Vaca was the victim of a femicide, carried out by her partner. Reports indicate that, after an argument, Cristo murdered Dulce with a knife. The events took place in her common residence, where Cristo’s attempt to evade justice was unsuccessful thanks to the quick action of the authorities, alerted by the residents of the area.

What message did Dulce Vaca leave before being murdered?

In an even more heartbreaking twist, it was revealed that Dulce had captured her suffering in a song, a posthumous work that reflected the pain and hopelessness of the domestic violence she faced. The lyrics, “…I will never be silent. Please, leave me alone, all of this has been very cruel… Many times I had to endure the blows…”, serves as a somber testimony of his internal struggle and a called to raise awareness about the reality of many women.

Dulce Vaca was an influencer dedicated to the world of makeup and transmitted her art on social networks with her followers. Photo: Instagram Sweet Cow

How did Dulce Vaca’s followers react after her death?

The news of Dulce Vaca’s death unleashed a wave of dismay and sadness among her community of followers. Social networks were flooded with messages of condolence and demands for justice under slogans, such as “Justice for Dulce.” Her departure not only leaves a void among those who followed her for her happy and positive content, but also mobilizes a society increasingly aware of the need to fight against gender violence.

What will happen to Dulce Vaca’s feminicide after her death?

Cristo was arrested and faces charges of femicide. Although the legal process is just beginning, the public’s demand for justice is strong and constant. Society and Dulce’s followers are clamoring for an exemplary punishment that reflects the seriousness of the crime and sends a clear message against violence against women.

What to do if I am a victim or witness of family violence?

If you are or know someone who has been affected or involved in acts of family or sexual violence, contact Line 100 of the Ministry of Women and Vulnerable Populations for free, which has a team specialized in “providing information, guidance and emotional support.”

In addition, Line 100 has the power to refer the most serious cases of family or sexual violence to the Women’s Emergency Centers or the Urgent Care Service. This service is available 24 hours a day, every day of the year (including holidays).