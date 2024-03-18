Manuel Guerrero, the Mexican with HIV detained in Qatar for being homosexual, will be able to continue his trial in freedom, his brother, Enrique Guerrero, reported this Sunday.

In a post on X, Enrique announced: “I am excited to announce that my brother Manuel Guerrero was granted parole.” He explained that this means that the Mexican “will be able to continue his process in freedom. And this is significant.”

Manuel stressed that this is an “extremely important decision because it leaves my brother far from the hands of those who have tortured him, of those who have denied him [el acceso] to your medications [para el VIH]”.

Enrique regretted that the decision, made during the hearing in which his brother Manuel appeared this Sunday, “does not solve the root problem”, which is that his brother was arrested for being homosexual, something that is a crime in Qatar, yes it is “a battle won.”

Enrique thanked “the solidarity of the LGBT community, the people of Mexico, the people of the United Kingdom” and other people from the international community who have expressed their support for Manuel and for his release.

Manuel Guerrero was arrested in Doha, the capital of Qatar, on February 4, after attending an appointment arranged through an application. However, it was the Qatari authorities who created a fake profile to set up Manuel and other people from the LGBT community. According to his brother Enrique, they also planted methamphetamines on him to be able to frame him.

Enrique reported that his brother was not receiving the medications he needed for the HIV he suffers from. On March 14, Qatari authorities determined that Manuel should remain in prison for 30 more days, but announced a hearing for this Sunday to review the process.

The case led LGBT groups and family members to ask the governments of the United Kingdom – Manuel has that nationality – and Mexico to intercede for him.

In turn, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (SRE) in Mexico has followed up on the case, although the British Consulate is the responsible and recognized entity to take steps because Manuel has registered his residence in that country, as a United Kingdom national.

Following Enrique’s complaint that his brother was not taking his medications, the Foreign Ministry also verified that information and indicated days later that he was already being given access to the medication.

In his video message this Sunday, Enrique stressed that this case makes it clear “that a person’s sexual orientation is not a crime, that human rights are not a crime.” He thanked the diplomatic efforts of both the United Kingdom and Mexico, “which have contributed to this victory that we are announcing and celebrating today.”

He warned that “the battle continues, because Manuel’s medical situation is far from being resolved.”

Manuel’s brother accused the Qatari government of being “negligent in providing antiretrovirals to Manuel,” but hoped that Manuel’s release and the solidarity of the people would allow “this problem” to be resolved.

He recalled that the investigation into his brother continues. “There is still no precise accusation, there are still no charges, we are still in the suspended investigation process. This means that the fight continues, but today we had a great victory.”

While Foreign Affairs said it was “waiting to receive official written confirmation of the decision made by the judge at the hearing held today, March 17, where he granted Manuel freedom without bail, to carry out his trial outside of prison.” “.

The SRE detailed that “the embassies of Mexico and the United Kingdom in Qatar accompanied Manuel during this hearing and informed the family of the decision, as well as the next steps. The Embassy of Mexico will continue to be in contact with Manuel and his family, in collaboration with the British authorities, as well as with the prosecutor’s office to monitor and support the consular protection case.”

