Does your mother-in-law’s next Volvo really need 428 hp? And should we allow overly optimistic entrepreneurs to hit the road unprepared in a Tesla with the power of a Bugatti Veyron? Despite what we may think, cars are simply getting stronger. But apparently Brabus believes that the Mercedes-AMG S-Class is not yet strong enough, so the tuner gives the S 63 E Performance more power.

If you scroll through the gallery above, you’ll see the Brabus 930 S. The Mercedes-AMG S 63 E Performance itself already has 802 hp. and 1430 Nm. Power comes from a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine, assisted by an electric motor. From a standstill you can accelerate to 100 km/h in 3.3 seconds and continue accelerating to a top speed of 250 km/h.

Technical specifications Brabus 930 S

After the Brabus treatment, you’ll have 930 hp under your right foot. and 1510 Nm. The 0-100 km/h sprint is now a tenth of a second faster, and the top speed is 290 km/h. The tuned S-Class achieves this in Sport mode. This requires more power from the V8, which also needs to be clearly audible. If you prefer it quieter, you can select the “Coming Home” driving mode.

Brabus wouldn’t be Brabus if they only focused on the engine. That’s why custom 22-inch Monoblock wheels exist. At the front, there’s a carbon fiber splitter and large air intakes that direct wind towards the radiators and brakes. The trims on the corners of the front bumper are not only pleasing to the eye. According to Brabus, these ridges direct the wind so that the Mercedes’ nose is less likely to rise at high speeds.

At the rear you will find a carbon fiber diffuser and a new sports exhaust. There’s more than enough Brabus badging in and around the car to remind you what kind of tune this Mercedes-AMG S-Class was in. You can choose the interior color yourself, but in the photos Brabus chose a light blue color. We could say that you should like it, but you don’t have to.

Price of Mercedes-AMG S-Class from Brabus

With a starting price of 236,170 euros, the Mercedes-AMG S 63 E Performance is already quite expensive. Brabus accidentally increases this price by more than 160,000 euros. Sale prices start from 405,000 euros excluding taxes. You can also bring your standard S 63 E to Brabus for a refresher. We don’t know how much you pay.