Three out of every 10 people in Mexico suffer, at least once in their lives, from mental health problems and, within this group, 60% do not receive treatment, as revealed by the general director of AtentaMente, Daniela Labra, in an interview with EFE.

“In Mexico, three out of 10 have suffered from mental health problems, according to the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS),” says the representative of the organization, which celebrates 10 years in 2024.

Within this portion, the IMSS places the number of people who “do not receive treatment” at “more than 60%.”

For Labra, the reasons that trigger mental health problems “are multiple” and range from the relationship with oneself to how one interacts with the environment.

“One of the factors is when you have a negative internal dialogue about yourself,” says the general director, who relates this situation to the development of depression.

The director of the Center for Healthy Minds, Richard J. Davidson, shares this point of view, as it is an ailment caused “by many factors” that can be both genetic and external.

“Other aspects are also causing depression: our environments, the social networks where we are exposed and the messages about fear that are very present in many countries, as well as polarization,” he explains.

“Huge” growth in depression

In fact, Labra considers that this ailment “has increased enormously” and places the beginning of the trend in 2017, before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi) warns that, according to data from the 2017 National Household Survey (ENH), 32.5% of members aged 12 and over have felt depressed at some point in their lives and 66.9% feel it “a few times a year.”

As a solution, Davidson proposes social-emotional education of society to prevent and reduce the suffering of a mental health problem.

“It is a long-term strategy that we believe plays a very important role in reducing the prevalence of depression,” he says.

Suicide, a “concern” in Mexico

On the other hand, Labra denounces that “the prevalence of suicide has grown” in Mexico, which is why it has become “a concern” for the country’s educational systems.

10 years ago, in 2014, Inegi recorded 6,337 deaths by suicide, a figure that peaked in 2021, with 8,432; In 2022, the last year with data, there were 8,239.

“There are states in Mexico that have a higher prevalence, that exceed the national rates. For example, in the Yucatan Peninsula, they tend to be higher than in other states. (The reason) is still not known,” he explains.

Socio-emotional education, “a right”

Thus, the doctor highlights psychological studies and therapies to improve mental health, among which she highlights those offered by AtentaMente.

She is satisfied with the collaboration with the Mexican administrations and with the Mexican General Education Law, which considers socio-emotional education “a right.”

From AtentaMente, teachers who work with children and adolescents are prepared so that their actions permeate the attitude of their students: “When you start (to train) the adult, he will influence and create constructive and protective spaces.”

In this sense, the doctor classifies as “more important to succeed in life” the qualities acquired through socio-emotional education, since “a child who has these skills as a young adult is less inclined to abuse drugs and commit crimes.” “, among others.

Still, Labra also has a petition for the Government of Mexico arising from the June 2 elections.

“Let us sustain this socio-emotional education, let us prepare educators. (…) We must address it, the mental and emotional health of our children, young people and adults is a moral and social duty,” he says.

