Rome, 18 March 2024 – The Italian men’s rugby team is among the top ten teams in the world. Victory over Wales in the final match of the 2024 Six Nations (read here) propelled coach Quesada’s Azzurri into an excellent eighth position in the international rankings.

In the World Cup rankings it overtook Wales, which dropped to tenth place. This is a place that Italy has never reached before. However, this happened in 2007 and lasted only a week, thanks again to victory achieved with Wales at the Flaminio Stadium in Rome.

In 12 months, the Azzurri gained six positions. They were in 14th place. South Africa, the world champion, is always on top.

Quesada’s team will be able to defend their new position in the rankings next summer. There will be several away games against Tonga, Samoa and Japan. More matches on the field followed in November, involving Georgia, Argentina and the New Zealand All Blacks.