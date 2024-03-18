Former tronista of Men and Women talks about her situation and why she has disappeared from social media in recent times.

A former tronista of Men and Women has decided to reveal a rather unexpected truth about himself. Once again we are talking about health problems that forced her to take a forced and prolonged period of rest. What do we know?

The study of Men and Women

Here’s who we’re talking about and above all what happened to her.

Former tronista of Men and Women talks about a difficult moment: his words

In reality, the tronista we want to talk about today is a girl who stood out during the last thrones of Maria De Filippi’s famous show. In fact, we are talking about the young Lavinia Mauro, who had chosen Alessio Corvino as her life partner at the end of her journey in 2023.

Lavinia Mauro

The couple has had to face many obstacles in the last period, as for many their story was interrupted a few months after their union. Lavinia, however, denied everything, declaring that she and Alessio saw each other very little due to different work commitments. Even today, however, they are a happy, peaceful and in love couple.

But what happened to the beautiful Lavinia? For some time the girl has appeared sporadically on social media and this has given rise to several doubts in her followers. Precisely for this reason the girl decided to take matters into her own hands and have her say about what happened.

Lavinia Mauro talks about her absence on social media

Credits: Men and Women

Lavinia therefore decided to make some stories on Instagram to explain to all those who follow her what was happening in this particular moment of her life. The girl recently graduated in Political Science, but in reality she didn’t enjoy the moment due to other problems that suddenly arose.

Good morning people, today I give you a different good morning but everything went well. I underwent a delicate operation, I’ll tell you more later. It’s been a stressful few weeks but the worst is over. I am fine. The recovery will be slow due to the points but I will come back more energized than before.

Lavinia and Alessio

We don’t know what surgery the girl had to undergo, but given the recovery period it wasn’t a walk in the park. We can only wish her a complete recovery and hope that the former tronista gets back into shape soon.