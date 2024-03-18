A woman resident of the city of Virginia, in the United States, named Melena Hill turned out to be the winner of a lottery ticket that she had bought and forgotten on her nightstand since January 9.

Mega Millions, lottery that made a woman in Virginia win $3 million. Photo: New Yorker Post

Hill purchased the Mega Millions lottery ticket and opted for the automatic selection of his numbers using the ‘Easy Pick’ option, which allows the system to choose them randomly.

On the night of the drawing, Hill’s ticket matched the first five numbers, but he missed the Mega Ball number. However, Virginia Lottery representatives revealed that Hill had spent an extra $1 by purchasing his Megaplier ticket, which fortunately multiplied his winnings to $3 million.

Melena Hill, winner of a lottery ticket that she had forgotten on her nightstand for 3 weeks. Photo: New Yorker Post

The lucky winner purchased her ticket at Murphy, United States, a gasoline service station located at 6261 College Drive, in the Suffolk area. The winning numbers turned out to be 12-15-32-33-53, with the sixth Mega Ball number being 24.

According to the press release, the US citizen was initially reported to have won the $1 million prize. However, by investing 1 extra dollar in the aforementioned option, she managed to triple her prize to 3 million. Hill said she was extremely surprised to discover that her lottery ticket, purchased five weeks ago, was worth millions.

Virginia Lottery representatives said the odds of matching the first five numbers in a Mega Millions drawing are 1 in 12,607,306.

Mega Millions: What is it?

It is an American lottery available in 44 states, in addition to the District of Columbia and the US Virgin Islands. The first drawing under the new Mega Millions format was held in 2002.

You can play Mega Million in Peru, from the internet. Photo: AFP

Can I play from Peru?

Despite being a US lottery, Mega Millions allows participation via the Internet from any country, this includes Peru. Likewise, numerous players from South America, from Ecuador to Argentina, Brazil and Chile, are trying their luck.

To participate, it is necessary to buy tickets through a specialized site. It is recommended to use The Lotter, which guarantees the authenticity of the tickets purchased. Tickets are purchased directly from a store located in the state of Oregon or Texas.

Mega Millions allows participation through the Internet from Peru. Photo: AFP

