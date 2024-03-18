MIAMI – Tennis greats are back on the court. The Miami Masters 1000 will take place from March 20 to 31. And Jannik Sinner is seeded number 2. The South Tyrolean, who lost in the semi-finals of the ATP tournament in Indian Wells (read here), ended up in the lower part of the bracket.

The world number three could face Daniil Medvedev in the semi-finals, with a possible rematch with Carlos Alcaraz in the final. Sinner will make his debut in the second round and will face qualifier Pedro Cashen.

Matteo Berrettini will also be on the California field. After finishing second at the Phoenix Challenger (read here), he will face Andy Murray in his debut match.

The Azzurri’s other opponents will be Lorenzo Musetti, who will face Safiullin in the first match, and Matteo Arnaldi, who will face Arthur Fils. Lorenzo Sonego will also take part in the American tournament. He will face Daniel Evans. Luciano Darderi will enter the field with Denis Shapovalov, and Flavio Cobolli will find an opponent who came from qualifying.

Photo by Corinne Dubreuil/ATP Tour – nittoatpfinals.com