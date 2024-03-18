Fiumicino, March 18, 2024 – Last Saturday afternoon Marlu opened a new store in Rome Fiumicino. The steel jewelery company has opened its eighth store in the capital and has chosen Parco Da Vinci, the largest entirely open-air retail park in Italy and one of the largest in Europe.

The expansion of Marlù’s retail operations in Italy and the capital increasingly confirms that the new product category created by Marlù goes beyond the traditional sectors of costume jewelry and jewelry, and paves the way for a new concept of fashion accessories: it is undeniable that Marlù meets the need that is to have a jewel on every day.

Those who buy and wear Marlù do so consciously, choosing to express themselves and their diverse lifestyles without compromising the value of the product, the quality of the finished garment for everyone. Many collections, many styles and moods that Marlù offers: with Marlù all differences in gender, identity and lifestyle are overcome, everyone can wear them and tell the world in everyday life who they are.

Marta Fabbri, Marlù Management Manager, emphasizes the importance of the participation of entrepreneurs who believe in the Marlù project: “The vacancies on the national territory of so many entrepreneurs who trust our entrepreneurial project represent a concrete signal, they contribute to the development of our franchise network, our expansion, and they do this by believing in the values ​​that Marlù embodies and in the quality of our products.”

The Da Vinci Hotel has more than 100 stores of prestigious national and international brands, completely open, in a green and urban environment, designed for relaxation, family holidays, shopping and free time.

Not just a commercial park, but a meeting place where you can devote yourself to shopping, socializing – thanks to many initiatives organized with the participation of the territory, local authorities, non-profit associations – and taking long walks in the fresh air in a family atmosphere that has proven itself landmark in the area.

