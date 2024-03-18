María Corina Machado, leader of the main opposition force in Venezuela, affirmed last Sunday her commitment to taking appropriate measures against the ban she faces from participating in the presidential elections on July 28, although she did not detail how she will overcome said impediment.

“Rest assured and confident that I will make the right decisions to advance on this path, with the participation and support of all sectors that want urgent change in Venezuela,” declared the opponent in a video shared on her official Twitter account. X (formerly Twitter).

Machado urged his followers to remain calm and act with determination, in a context of uncertainty about the candidate nomination process, scheduled to take place from March 21 to 25.

Machado, supported by the Democratic Unitary Platform (PUD), the largest opposition group, stressed the determination not to give in to any situation that distances itself from the search for freedom and democratic return in the country.

“Venezuelans are not going to accept anything other than our full freedom and return to democracy (…) They are not going to remove us from the electoral route (…) They can delay the transition, but not prevent it,” said the former deputy, who accused the Nicolás Maduro regime of breaking the agreement signed with the PUD in October 2023, when they determined guarantees for the elections.

The leader of Vente Venezuela (VV) warned that the country is “living through very delicate hours,” in which the Government “has intensified its usual weapons: lies, violence and fear.”

María Corina Machado assures that she will make the “correct decisions” in the face of presidential obstacles. Photo: AFP

Machado maintains that Maduro, a candidate for a third term, avoids a direct confrontation at the polls due to his refusal to accept a possible defeat, since a large majority of the Venezuelan population wants a change of government, after decades under the control of the chavismo since 1999.

“The international community has committed to the Barbados agreement and has made it clear that this year there must be free and fair elections with respect to the candidacy that the people chose to defeat Nicolás Maduro,” he highlighted in the recording.

The Comptroller’s Office, which issues the disqualifications, is empowered by law to take measures against officials under investigation, although the Constitution establishes that only a “definitely firm” judicial ruling prevents aspiring to the presidency.

Nicolás Maduro, in power since 2013 and who aspires to a third six-year presidential term, was proclaimed by the ruling United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) as a candidate for reelection with a view to the elections.

