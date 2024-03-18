Marc Marquez in the official Ducati: Mauro Grassilli opens up to the hypothesis

During an interview with “Motorsport-Total”, the new Ducati sporting director Mauro Grassilli expressed himself bluntly on a topic that will remain at the forefront throughout the MotoGP season, namely who will be Ducati’s teammate. Pecco Bagnaia in the official team starting from 2025. Several riders have already had their eyes on that seat, above all Marc Marquez and Jorge Martin, whose contracts will expire at the end of the season.

“We are in no hurry to decide who will be the second official driver. It is a very important choice, so it must be considered and takes time. We have many drivers to choose from. We are trying to return to more sustainable numbers in terms of team management and salaries” began the Ducati sporting director.

“Marc really likes the brand. He is a driver who has won a lot and has great charisma. I don’t know him very much, but he seems like an honest, sincere and wonderful person. Marquez is an important candidate to consider. The global economic situation, however, forces us to be very careful with our expenses, both for the official team and for the Pramac team” added the manager of the Borgo Panigale team.

In conclusion, Mauro Grassilli spoke out on the Yamaha–VR46 issue: “We are talking with VR46 to extend our collaboration. But it is not easy. Because as I said, this agreement must also adapt to the new economic framework. We haven’t found a solution yet. We know they have an offer from Yamaha on the table, we’re not the ones in a hurry.”