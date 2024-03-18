After a period of being closed for renovations and dealing with technical problems, Mammamì Street Food & Pizza has finally reopened its doors to the public, sparking great enthusiasm among lovers of good Italian cuisine. Located in the heart of the Parco da Vinci in Fiumicino, this place has over time become an indispensable reference point for those looking for authentic street delicacies.

The owners’ satisfaction is palpable when you see the long line of people eagerly awaiting the opening. The affection shown by the local community is a tangible testament to the excellent reputation that Mammami has earned over the years.

And on the counter awaiting customers are the gourmet delicacies that have made Mammamì a leading name on the local culinary scene. Among the specialties offered are the following:

Panuozzo provola, sausage and broccoli: a combination of authentic flavors that delights the palate in every bite. Mild provola pairs with tasty sausage and fresh broccoli for an irresistible combination.

Spinach Stuffed Focaccia: An explosion of veggie flavor wrapped in a soft layer of focaccia that’s perfect for veggie lovers and bread lovers alike.

Kebab: an exotic delight that brings a touch of oriental spice to the heart of Italy. Delicious meat, fresh vegetables and aromatic sauces create an enveloping and satisfying dish.

Pizza with porcini mushrooms, smoked provola and pizza with Roman chicory: an ideal choice for lovers of Italian tradition. Porcini mushrooms, smoked provola and Roman endive combine harmoniously in the pizza base for a burst of authentic flavor.

Roasted Eggplant and Pepper Pizza: An ode to Mediterranean vegetables, enriched with the intense flavors of baked eggplant and sweet peppers.

The opening of Mammamì Street Food & Pizza is an event worth celebrating, an opportunity to enjoy your favorite culinary dishes and share moments of joy and fun with friends and family.

[Credit foto: Eclypso Studio]

Information

Via Geminiano Montanari, Fiumicino RM Tel: 06 4544 5456 Email: mammafiumicino@gmail.com

Social media

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100091575499080

Instagram: https://instagram.com/mammamistreetfood?igshid=YzcxN2Q2NzY0OA==