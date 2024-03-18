A large, strong male and a small, slender female. This is a stereotypical view of mammals. Silverback gorilla, male elephant seal, king lion: they are all significantly larger than their female counterparts. But this picture is completely wrong, US researchers wrote last week in the journal Nature Communications. If you take a representative sample of the mammal world, men are, on average, no larger than women.

Body size is an important characteristic for animals that have competition for mates. Charles Darwin wrote this in 1871 in his book The Descent of Man and Selection in Respect to Sex. In it he develops his ideas about “natural selection” as the driving force of evolution. “Natural selection” means that heritable traits arise in a population if they increase your chances of survival (survival of the fittest) and therefore your chances of reproducing. “Sexual selection” is a specific form of this process. These are hereditary traits that directly help you in reproduction. For example, when winning a partner or raising cubs.

The most beautiful feathers

Peacock feathers are a famous example: the peacock with the largest and most beautiful feathers gets the most females because females find these feathers attractive. But body size is also an example. Stronger males can fight better and therefore win the battle for females – and so the genes that give males larger bodies are more easily passed on to the next generation.

But they discovered that this “big man story,” as American researchers call it, is anything but standard in the world of mammals. Yes, this is true of the gorilla, lion and elephant seal. But for most species this is not the case. In bats, the opposite is true: females are usually larger than males.

The Americans collected measurement data on 429 species of mammals from various databases. They were representatively selected from all orders of mammals, from tenrecs (omnivores similar to the hedgehogs of Madagascar) to primates and from lagomorphs to artiodactyls (an odd group that includes sheep, but also hippos, whales and dolphins).

First, the researchers looked at weight as a measure of size. In 39 percent of species, both sexes were found to be the same weight. In 45 percent, the male is heavier than the female, and in 16 percent, it’s the other way around. Sexual dimorphism (the difference between the sexes) is greater in species in which the male is heavier. The record holder for the latter is the northern elephant seal, whose male is 3.2 times heavier than the female. The winner with a female bias was Murina peninsularis, an Asian bat from the smooth-nosed family: the female is 1.4 times heavier than the male.

Sexual dimorphism

If you look at length rather than weight, the cards are even more evenly distributed: 50 percent of mammal species have no sex difference, 28 percent have larger males and 22 percent larger females.

But why did this become known only now? Much has been written about this sexual dimorphism, the researchers note, including a widely cited 1977 publication in The American Naturalist. But previous studies have never taken a representative sample of the mammal world. There has always been a special focus on groups that capture our imagination, such as large carnivores (grizzlies and lions), primates (gorillas and baboons) and marine mammals (whales and elephant seals), perhaps precisely because they have striking males. But in reality, the majority of mammals are either rodents (32 percent) or bats (22 percent), which paints a very different picture. Primates make up only about 6 percent of mammal species, terrestrial carnivores make up about 5 percent, and marine mammals together make up less than 2 percent.

The results also shed new light on ideas regarding sexual selection. The emphasis is often placed on mechanisms such as competition between men – due to the same bias, Americans suspect. They call for more research into other selection mechanisms such as female preference, female-to-female competition, and “maternal quality.” Perhaps larger females are better mothers in many species, they suggest, and therefore have an evolutionary advantage.

