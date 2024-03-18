Lottomatica, sale of shares by Gamma Intermediate completed

Gamma Intermediate Srl (“Gamma Intermediate”) has completed the placement of 20 million shares of Lottomatica (the “Shares”), representing approximately 7.9% of the share capital of Lottomatica, through a private placement through a the offering via accelerated bookbuilding (the “Placement”). The selling price of the Placement determined in the context of the offer, via accelerated bookbuilding, aimed at institutional investors was set at €10.90 per Share, with settlement scheduled for 21 March 2024 or around that date.

Gamma Intermediate will retain a 57.4% stake in Lottomatica’s share capital following completion of the Placement. Gamma Intermediate has accepted a 60-day lock-up for its remaining Lottomatica Shares, subject to a waiver by the Joint Global Coordinators (as defined below) and certain other customary waivers.

Barclays Bank PLC (“Barclays”) and Deutsche Bank AG (“Deutsche Bank”) are acting as Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners (together, the “Joint Global Coordinators”) and Apollo Capital Solutions, BNP PARIBAS, Goldman Sachs International, JP Morgan, Jefferies, Morgan Stanley and UniCredit, act in the role of joint bookrunners (the “Joint Book Runners” and jointly with the Joint Global Coordinators, the “Underwriters”) BTIG and Siebert as co-managers (the “Co- Managers” and jointly with the Underwriters, the “Managers”).

Lottomatica loses ground in Milan, after the placement of 7.9% of the capital by the reference shareholder at 10.90 euros. The stock lost 5.4% to 11.15 euros, still remaining above the transaction price.