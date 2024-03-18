Exploitation behind luxury: the Loro Piana case raised by Bloomberg

Vicuña wool sweaters sold for 9 thousand dollars. The luxury and quality of Loro Piana garments come at a high price, but at what human cost? Behind the luxury facade of a brand often hides a much less glamorous reality. This is what emerged from a Bloomberg Businessweek investigation into the Italian brand Loro Piana, which brought to light a frightening imbalance between the large company’s profits and the neglected well-being of the indigenous communities involved in the production of the garments.

At the heart of this story is the remote indigenous community of Lucanas, Peru, which has been shearing wild vicuñas since 1994, one of the most valuable wools in the world. Yet, despite being sold at dizzying prices, as demonstrated by the $9,000 Loro Piana sweater, community members receive negligible compensation or, even worse, nothing at all: only $280. This means that, in practice, indigenous labor would be worth zero. A paradox if we think that they work for the richest man in the world, the billionaire Bernard Arnault, owner of the luxury conglomerate LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, and for ten years also of the Italian high-end clothing brand.

WATCH BLOOMBERG’S VIDEO INVESTIGATION

The Italian luxury brand is the only buyer of this precious fibre, despite an international treaty on the protection of the species providing that the proceeds go to the indigenous Andean populations. Furthermore, the investigation revealed that the 2,700 inhabitants of the village have benefited very little from this agreement. A situation further aggravated by the significant 36% drop in the rate paid for raw fiber over the last ten years. Furthermore, the community would not even have the resources necessary to acquire the necessary machinery to directly process the fiber and produce finished garments. As a result, none of the indigenous people interviewed had ever had the opportunity to wear a garment made from vicuna wool.

Loro Piana vicuña wool

The problem has its roots in political and commercial decisions in 2000, when then-President Alberto Fujimori issued a decree granting companies the same rights as indigenous communities to shear vicunas. This move, apparently aimed at regulating the market, instead opened the way to exploitation, favoring large companies to the detriment of local populations.

But a key figure in this story is Alfonso Martinez, who after having played an important role in the government, founded a company that acted as an intermediary between indigenous communities and purchasing companies, and was then hired as CEO of the Peruvian branch of Loro Piana in 2007. Soon after, Martinez purchased 2,000 hectares of arid land near the community of Lucanas for $160,000, applying for a vicuña shearing permit and also proposing the construction of a 12.5-kilometer-long fence around his property, in order to contain the animals and maintain a sort of “semi-captivity”.

With the passing of the years and the increase in the number of vicunas present on the land owned by the group, the prices paid to the Lucanas community for wool have undergone a drastic decrease: from 420 dollars per kilo in 2012 to 330 in 2022 and 280 in 2023. At the same time, over the years, wool production has also decreased: from 1,877 kilos in 2012 to just 460 a decade later, with a clear reduction in revenues from over 780 thousand to just 151 thousand dollars. Even during the period of the Covid pandemic, the activity was completely interrupted.

Such an intertwining of interests led to a situation in which the profits of large companies increased while the rewards for local communities decreased. In the 2000s, in an interview with the Telegraph, Pier Luigi Loro Piana spoke about the relationship with local communities, explaining that the company supported them by constantly purchasing wool at around 400 dollars per kilo. Currently, community members work for free, while outsiders work for around $20 a day.

Yet, despite the growing demand for luxury products, the prices paid to labor do not reflect the same increase, and the result is a cycle of exploitation that impacts heavily on the lives of those who should benefit from the proceeds of their laborious activity.

Loro Piana’s response to these accusations was ambiguous. The company, in a statement, states that it supports ethical and responsible standards and that “since its arrival in Peru in the 1980s it has been committed to upholding the highest standards by protecting and strengthening the demand and value of vicuña fiber regardless of market dynamics.” But the reality on the ground tells a different story.