MILAN – After receiving the baton from Ted Neeley to take on the role of Jesus in the famous musical “Jesus Christ Superstar”, the talented singer-songwriter Lorenzo Licitra returns on Friday 22 March with the new single “Relax”, already available in advance. The song tells of a toxic relationship, in which being together is now deprivation and no longer an addition of value, even going so far as to curse the day we met. In the text the artist expresses how fundamental it is to have the courage to let go of what is disguised as Good, but in reality is only harmful, to find one’s freedom and start breathing again.

“Relax” arrives a few weeks after the publication of the song “Il mio giorno” and represents the new stage of Lorenzo’s musical journey. Thanks to the new song, the singer-songwriter continues the story of his new artistic and personal phase, demonstrating more and more his now undeniable talent. Lorenzo Licitra is currently engaged in the role of Jesus, taking over from Ted Neeley, in the special celebratory edition of the very famous musical “Jesus Christ Superstar”, directed by Massimo Romeo Piparo, which debuted with great success on March 7th at the Sistina Chapiteau in Milan, where it was on stage until yesterday, and then stopped at the Teatro Sistina in Rome from 20 to 31 March 2024. The song “Relax” was written and composed by Giacomo Eva, who also oversaw its production together to grnd, and is distributed by ADA Music Italy.