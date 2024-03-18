Prime Video finally honors us with the trailer and the official poster of the highly anticipated series LOL: Who Laughs is Out 4, the record-breaking Italian Original comedy show, produced in Italy and available exclusively on Prime Video from April 1st with the first four episodes , followed by the last two from 8 April, as also announced on social media by Fedez.

After the great success of the previous editions, it seems that nothing can now surpass the fun achieved; yet the fourth season promises us professionals with a strong comedic streak who will delight us with their characters and talent for improvisation!

Here are the names: Diego Abatantuono, Edoardo Ferrario, Angela Finocchiaro, Maurizio Lastrico, Aurora Leone, Lucia Ocone, Giorgio Panariello, Claudio Santamaria, Rocco Tanica joined by Loris Fabiani, winner of the recent success of Prime Video LOL Talent Show: Chi fa laughing is inside.

Fedez promises us the most fun season of all!

The challenge is to remain serious for six consecutive hours, while at the same time trying to make your opponents laugh, to win a final prize of 100,000 euros in favor of a charity chosen by the person who laughs last.

Behind the scenes, to observe and unleash the competitors from the control room, Fedez returns as host and referee, flanked by co-host Frank Matano and Lillo, who are now the iconic figures of the program.

The moment someone laughs, a yellow warning card will be issued from the control room: if the competitor lets out another laugh, he will receive the dreaded red card of expulsion from the race.

Lol: Who Laughs Lies Out is an adaptation of the popular Japanese Original show, HITOSHI MATSUMOTO Presents Documental, produced and starring Hitoshi Matsumoto. A format replicated with great success on Prime Video in fifteen countries around the world, including Mexico, Australia, Germany, France, Spain, the Netherlands, Sweden, Nigeria, India, Canada, Argentina, Colombia and Brazil, in addition to the Japanese and Italian versions . The first, second and third seasons of LOL: Who’s Laughing is Out are available exclusively on Prime Video.