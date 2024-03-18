The United States Government, through the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), announced that it will provide support to non-immigrant Venezuelan students who are in the country. This will allow them to obtain a work permit in the United States in order to mitigate the economic difficulties resulting from the crisis in Venezuela.

What is the visa assistance for Venezuelan immigrants in the United States?

The type of document established for this type of aid is the F-1 nonimmigrant visa. The beneficiaries are citizens of Venezuela or people without nationality who have habitually resided in the country under nonimmigrant status.

These measures, known as Special Relief for Students, came into effect on March 11, 2024 and will remain in place until September 10, 2025. The purpose of this program is to support eligible students, allowing them to continue their studies and stay financially USA.

Additionally, students enrolled in academic institutions certified by the Student and Exchange Visitor Program are included, as well as those who currently maintain F-1 nonimmigrant status and face serious economic hardship.

To benefit from this support from the US Government, applicants must request that their designated school official enter a specific statement into the Student and Exchange Visitor Information System (SEVP) registry. Additionally, they must submit a Form I-765 to the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services.

DHS highlighted the serious humanitarian situation in Venezuela, which motivated this relief measure for affected students.

What is the F-1 visa in the United States?

The F-1 visa is a type of nonimmigrant visa that allows foreign students to study at accredited academic institutions in the United States. This visa is specifically intended for those who wish to pursue full-time academic studies at institutions such as universities, community colleges, language institutions, or cultural exchange programs.

Students seeking an F-1 visa must be accepted into an educational program and demonstrate that they have sufficient funds to cover their tuition and living expenses during their stay in the United States. The F-1 visa also allows students to work on the educational institution’s campus and, in certain circumstances, obtain authorization to work off campus after meeting certain requirements.

