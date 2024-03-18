Latina, March 18, 2024 – Spring comes and brings with it a day of prosperity. On Saturday, March 23, in the house next door to Borgo Piave in Latina, from 10:00 to 13:00, the 1st Open Day of free wellness will be held, dedicated to physical activity: gentle gymnastics, yoga, oriental belly dancing, shiatsu, cardio tonics, selfies. Protection, foot reflexology, martial arts and pelvic floor exercises. Various disciplines are designed for a gradual and effective resumption of activity after the winter torpor.

At any age and at any stage of life, regular physical activity means a choice in favor of your health: regular exercise helps maintain and improve your psychophysical state, improves sleep, helps lower blood pressure and control blood levels. sugar and cholesterol, it also has clear benefits for the musculoskeletal system and reduces the risk of falls, helping to improve quality of life. The lessons are taught by experienced staff who are always ready to help those who want to take care of themselves and at the same time rediscover the pleasure of being together. The initiative was promoted by the Mengoni Association for Social Development (APS), which is a reference point for the community in matters of prevention and health. Demonstration classes and treatments are open to everyone, the open day is free, but registration is required by calling 320 195 4023. Registration will take place on Saturday, March 23, from 10:00 to 13:00 at the Casa di Quartiere on Via Codignola in Borgo Piave ( Lt).

