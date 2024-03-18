A large number of individuals, including minors, choose to leave their countries of origin and illegally cross the United States border. Whether motivated by a lack of opportunities or by the desire to achieve the so-called American dream, the intention is always the same for those who consider emigrating abroad. However, a question arises: what happens when a minor is detained by border authorities? Are there legal sanctions imposed on parents?

United States border: what can happen if they cross into the North American country alone?

In accordance with the Flores Judicial Agreement established in 1997, the immediate deportation of minors who arrive unaccompanied to their countries of origin is prohibited.

Instead, it is the responsibility of the federal government to ensure the safety and well-being of these children, subject them to the legal process before the Immigration Court (known by its acronym in English as EOIR) and a judge who has the authority to determine their future. in United States.

Furthermore, if minors have relatives in the country, the necessary measures must be taken to reunite them as soon as possible.

What is the punishment that parents of minors who try to cross the United States border will receive?

An individual who crosses the United States border without legal authorization for the first time is committing a criminal offense, classified as ‘misdemeanor’. If detained, he may face legal and financial consequences.

According to data from Univision, there is a legal problem involving parents of children who cross the border illegally. This situation falls under tort law, which makes it possible to sue parents for negligence if they allow their children to travel alone from their native country to the United States.

However, these cases are rare, as the minor or a legal representative often does not appear at trial.

Where do they direct children who cross the border illegally to reach the United States?

The organization ImportaMí, which provides help to children who arrive alone in the United States, reports that minors who enter the country illegally are initially detained by the Customs and Border Protection Office (known as CBP). They are then processed and sent to shelters run by the Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR).

Unfortunately, the problem of migrant children without documentation persists. According to CBP figures, in 2021 alone, 45,861 arrests of minors were recorded, mainly from El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Mexico.