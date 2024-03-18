loading…

LOS ANGELES – Lil Jon, a famous American rapper, DJ and record producer, announced he had converted to Islam in front of many people at the King Fahad Mosque in Los Angeles.

The rapper, whose real name is Jonathan H Smith, said the shahada in the mosque last Friday or the first week of Ramadan.

A video shared on social media shows Jon reciting the shahada under the guidance of the mosque imam.

Born in Atlanta, Georgia, in 1972, this rapper gained fame for his pioneering role in promoting the hip-hop subgenre in the early 2000s.

Jon, known for his dynamic personality and signature catchphrases such as “Yeah!” and “Okay,” rose to fame with chart-topping hits like “Get Low” and “Turn Down for What.”

Jon became the second American to convert to Islam in the first week of Ramadan this year, following in the footsteps of activist and former American Christian pastor Shaun King.

By converting to Islam, Jon joins a group of celebrities who have converted, including famous figures such as Clarence Seedorf, Andrew Tate, Kevin Lee, Gervonta Davis, and Thomas Partey.

In the same week, prominent stem cell scientist Henry Larson also announced his conversion to Islam.

Followed by more than a million people on Instagram, Jon shared his conversion to Islam by thanking his fans for their “outpouring of love and positivity.”

Quoting Daily Sabah, Monday (18/3/2024), Islam is currently the second largest religion in the world with 2 billion adherents. According to the World Population Review, Islam is expected to overtake Christianity as the world’s largest religion by 2050.

