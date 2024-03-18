Meghan Markle returns to social media after a long period of silence, giving her sister-in-law Kate Middleton some relief

Meghan Markle returns to the limelight on social media after abandoning her @sussexroyal account in 2020. Following the break with the royal house, Meghan and King Charles’ second son decided to create a new lifestyle brand. The new profile sees the duchess arranging flowers, baking a cake and walking in the garden of her home in Montecito.

The new site follows the example of Gwynet Paltrow’s portal. The “American Riviera Orchard” project required a year of work and is very inspired by the blog previously created by Markle in 2014, The Tig, which she closed in 2017, during the preparations for her wedding with Harry. The blog mainly provided fashion advice, reviews of public and social events. All of Meghan’s passions are now contained in the new account and she declares herself very proud of the new brand.

The duchess is now ready to get the spotlight that has been too focused on Kate and William lately. Will this give the brothers-in-law a breather and take the public’s attention away from Kensington Palace? The return to the scene does not seem accidental given the media storm that has invaded the Royal Family in recent months. Surely a moment’s respite won’t hurt the English rulers.

The Duchess of Sussex has renounced the Sovereign Grant and the title of Royal Highness since 19 May 2018 with her husband Harry, in 2020, without however losing it. They proclaimed their desire to distance themselves from family affairs and to be economically independent from English state affairs. They moved first to Canada and later to California, where they live with their two children Archie and Lilibet Diana.

He wants to get closer to people by showing his daily life to live better and in a natural way. The site will sell jams and other household products, as well as giving advice on good taste and green and healthy living.

