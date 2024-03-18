Ostia, 18 March 2024 – The Italian Under-15 Wrestling Championship has ended. At the PalaPellicone in Ostia Lido from 16 to 17 March, many medals were awarded and many emotions were experienced.
Female
33 kg – Victoria Maule – Lotta Club Rovereto
36 kg – Nadia Testa – Liuzzi wrestling
39 kg – Rachelle Lo Bello – Lotta Club Rovereto
42 kg – Michela Checca – Team Made
46 kg – Maria Antonietta Caldiero – Wrestling Scordia
50 kg – Victoria Scali – CUS Turin
54 kg – Sara Servedio – Angiulli Bari
58 kg – Marta Bidoya – Carignano
62 kg – Julia Curry – Lotta Club Rovereto
66 kg – Chiara Berlich – Wrestling Scordia
Greco-Roman
38 kg – Nikola Sedicina – CUS Bari
41 kg – Tiziano Monopoli – CUS Bari
44 kg – Nathan Armenise – CUS Bari
48 kg – Renzo Pradel – Isera wrestling
52 kg – Mattia Mazzini – Faenza Lotta
57 kg – Alessandro Cusano – Portuali Ravenna
62 kg – Alex Suliman – Portuali Ravenna
68 kg – Alessio Pignato – Portuali Ravenna
75 kg – Diego Giovanni Turi – Real Fight
85 kg – Nidal Teta – CUS Torino
The Italian winners of the 2011, 2010 and 2009 classes will be able to take part in the European Under-15 Championships in Loutraki in May.
In the Greco-Roman wrestling team competition, Portuals Ravenna were in the lead with 40 points. Closely followed by CUS Bari with 38 points and Wrestling Isera with 30. However, in the women’s team, Kumiai To took first place with 41 points, followed by Lotta Club Rovereto with 37 and Wrestling Liuzzi and Wrestling Scordia with 35.
Here are all the individual freestyle titles:
38 kg – Manuel Badillo – J&D Nike
41 kg – Daniel Rosca – Lotta Seggiano
44 kg – Gabriel Franchi – J&D Nike
48 kg – Stefano Garcia Valdez – Wrestling family
52 kg – Giorgio Calcaterra – Popeye Club
57 kg – Christian Tenore – Artagon
62 kg – Michael Badgiani – GL Livornesi
68 kg – Gioele Chiavacci – GL Livornesi
75 kg – Renato Sissarelli – Artagon
85 kg – Alberto Fiore – Artagon
Gruppo Lottatori Livornesi dominated the team standings with 55 points, followed by Artagon with 50 and J&D Nike with 35 points.
