Ostia, 18 March 2024 – The Italian Under-15 Wrestling Championship has ended. At the PalaPellicone in Ostia Lido from 16 to 17 March, many medals were awarded and many emotions were experienced.

Below are all the results – fijlkam.it

Female

33 kg – Victoria Maule – Lotta Club Rovereto

36 kg – Nadia Testa – Liuzzi wrestling

39 kg – Rachelle Lo Bello – Lotta Club Rovereto

42 kg – Michela Checca – Team Made

46 kg – Maria Antonietta Caldiero – Wrestling Scordia

50 kg – Victoria Scali – CUS Turin

54 kg – Sara Servedio – Angiulli Bari

58 kg – Marta Bidoya – Carignano

62 kg – Julia Curry – Lotta Club Rovereto

66 kg – Chiara Berlich – Wrestling Scordia

Greco-Roman

38 kg – Nikola Sedicina – CUS Bari

41 kg – Tiziano Monopoli – CUS Bari

44 kg – Nathan Armenise – CUS Bari

48 kg – Renzo Pradel – Isera wrestling

52 kg – Mattia Mazzini – Faenza Lotta

57 kg – Alessandro Cusano – Portuali Ravenna

62 kg – Alex Suliman – Portuali Ravenna

68 kg – Alessio Pignato – Portuali Ravenna

75 kg – Diego Giovanni Turi – Real Fight

85 kg – Nidal Teta – CUS Torino

The Italian winners of the 2011, 2010 and 2009 classes will be able to take part in the European Under-15 Championships in Loutraki in May.

In the Greco-Roman wrestling team competition, Portuals Ravenna were in the lead with 40 points. Closely followed by CUS Bari with 38 points and Wrestling Isera with 30. However, in the women’s team, Kumiai To took first place with 41 points, followed by Lotta Club Rovereto with 37 and Wrestling Liuzzi and Wrestling Scordia with 35.

Here are all the individual freestyle titles:

38 kg – Manuel Badillo – J&D Nike

41 kg – Daniel Rosca – Lotta Seggiano

44 kg – Gabriel Franchi – J&D Nike

48 kg – Stefano Garcia Valdez – Wrestling family

52 kg – Giorgio Calcaterra – Popeye Club

57 kg – Christian Tenore – Artagon

62 kg – Michael Badgiani – GL Livornesi

68 kg – Gioele Chiavacci – GL Livornesi

75 kg – Renato Sissarelli – Artagon

85 kg – Alberto Fiore – Artagon

Gruppo Lottatori Livornesi dominated the team standings with 55 points, followed by Artagon with 50 and J&D Nike with 35 points.

Photo of Fiilkam