Sabaudia – Yesterday in Sabaudia, on the last day of competition of the Italian Canoe Championships, the athletes of Fiamme Gialle won two more Italian titles after the gold won on Saturday by the new financier Achille Spadaccini in the K1 category under 23, which he beat two other athletes in yellow greens who reached the finish line: Davide Franco – silver, and Luca Micotti – bronze.

On yesterday’s spring day, the first to climb to the top step of the podium were financiers Dylan Paliaga and Achille Spadaccini, together with Giacomo Rossi and Nicola Volo from the youth section, who defeated their competitors in the K4 Senior specialty with a time of 18:34.30.

There is not even time to calm the mood with the victory achieved, which, with the arrival of Luca Micotti and K2 Sr. Federico Zanutta, reignites enthusiasm among the experts. In fact, under the supervision of the managers and technicians of Fiamme Gialle and Olympic champion teammate Antonio Rossi, the two very young yellow-greens marched with a lead of more than 30 seconds over their opponents. They completed their journey with a time of 19:43.40.