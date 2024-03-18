An aircraft from the ITA fleet

Ita-Lufthansa: EU response within a month

A month or so to provide a response to the European Union. The Brussels Antitrust Commission will put down on paper this week the problems linked to the agreement between ITA and Lufthansa. In parallel, it will require specific answers to identify the solutions that, according to the technicians, the two companies must implement to obtain approval. The objective, at least on paper, is to conclude the dossier by spring. Beyond this deadline, in fact, the operation could be seriously compromised, an eventuality that both Frankfurt and Rome exclude. The determination of future timelines will depend on the objections presented in the “statement of objections”, and the efforts that both companies are willing to make.

The parties involved will be warned of the risk of a possible veto by the European Commission, but possible solutions to avoid this scenario will also be presented. Among these, the transfer of airport slots to other competing airlines. This is a delicate but necessary step for complex integration operations such as those involving mergers in the aviation sector.

The process could be further complicated by the upcoming European elections, which could influence the current balance and therefore also the technical parameters considered by the EU Antitrust. This could lead to further delays in decisions.

The Italian Treasury and Lufthansa will therefore have more time to propose possible alternative solutions. The EU Antitrust has officially set a deadline of June 6 to decide on the deal, ruling out any political pressure.

The crucial issue is not so much on the Milanese slots, but on the intercontinental routes, especially those towards North America. The Commission will assess whether the activities of ITA, Lufthansa and their partners should be considered as a single entity after the merger.

Lufthansa, for its part, aims to demonstrate that the integration will lead to greater competition in the market and a defense of European carriers from fierce competition from US and Asian carriers.