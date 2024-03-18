Let’s hope the hypothesis of a relationship between the actress and Piero Barone of Il Volo, who is six years younger than her, is not so bizarre.

Once all the rumors and speculation on the alleged dissolution of Il Volo are over, it’s time for more gossip but this time on the relationships of the members of the most famous singing trio in Italy. And the news that recently caused a sensation concerns Piero Barone.

The alleged internal “battle” had started between Gianluca Ginoble and Piero Barone, in which the former had declared: “People perceive us as too serious, but we can be something else” Barone had replied: “I’m tired, for 15 years you’ve wanted to talk for all three… you do what you want to be and keep going, don’t speak for everyone.” But only thanks to statements to Viva Rai 2 did those directly involved put an end to the gossip. The gossip has reignited regarding Piero Barone’s love life.

Not long ago there was talk of a possible romantic involvement between Piero Barone and Elisabetta Gregoraci. The “Blueshouse” website denied these rumors and, however, launched a new indiscretion. Piero Barone’s intention to undertake a solo career would be confirmed, so much so that he would have taken individual lessons. There would also be the name of the singer’s alleged new flame.

Piero Barone, in fact, shared a photo of himself smiling while being cheered by a crowd of fans. Among the comments came that of Desiree Popper, a well-known face who participated in Men and Women as a tronista and starred in the series “Mare Fuori” in the role of Consuelo Gomes. The actress commented on the photo with some hearts, fueling the speculation. Could she be Piero Barone’s new partner?

Meanwhile, regarding Desiree, we know that she has gone through difficult times. She lost her mother at the age of one and was subsequently also left prematurely by her father. Despite everything, she has managed to achieve success in the world of television. Let’s hope the hypothesis of a relationship with Piero from Il Volo, who is also six years younger than her (he is 30, she is 36), is not so bizarre.