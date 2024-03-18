The hacked account is, in fact, Giorgia Meloni’s long-standing personal one, which appears to have been opened many years ago. The hacker got in too easily.

Even at very high levels, you can be “ripped off” (as they say in the jargon) and suffer a real theft, even if temporary, of your social account. In this case we are talking about the Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. In fact, the president’s Instagram account suffered an attack by a hacker who also managed to publish stories before being “thrown out” again.

It all happened during the evening of Sunday 17 March, while Meloni was flying to Rome after his mission in Egypt. The strangeness is not lost on the many followers of the channel. A post was published on his profile with the writing “Thank you Elon free Btc” and the image of a fake profile of Elon Musk.

Even though the post was only visible for a few minutes, it received over 250 likes (evidently from those who understood it was a fake) before being removed. Furthermore, an Instagram story on the topic of Bitcoin was published and deleted within moments. This was a well-known phishing scam. The post republished on Giorgia Meloni’s profile is obviously not shared by Elon Musk and for this reason it is thought to have been an old scam.

The cyber attack on the Prime Minister’s profile lasted relatively short, but in the meantime the images of the false content went everywhere on social media. Many immediately joked about the incident: “Give the president a two-factor authentication” and other jokes about the case made the rounds on social media.

Currently, the Postal Police is conducting investigations to understand the origin of the attack. Palazzo Chigi confirmed the incident (which however became public knowledge within a few minutes). The hacked account is, in fact, Giorgia Meloni’s long-standing personal one, which appears to have been opened many years ago.

A few hours after the cyber attack, the Prime Minister nevertheless updated her social profiles. Among her updates, the one that is back to working properly, on her Instagram, where she talked about her mission in Egypt.

We read on the Prime Minister’s account: “Today, in Cairo, we have achieved important goals. The joint declaration adopted by Egypt with the European Union, together with the intergovernmental agreements with Italy, mark significant steps towards an integrated partnership to address regional challenges, promote development and combat illegal migration”.