The brand is easy to guess. A special style commercial vehicle is the Hyundai ST1.

A futuristic look for a practical commercial vehicle. It’s a bit like being photoshopped by someone thinking about what a company car will look like in the future. Only this is not photoshop, but a real car.

If you are deeply involved in automotive design, you will immediately guess which brand this creation is from. Indeed, you heard it right: Hyundai. The South Korean car manufacturer is going all out to give its current models a retro look. It all started with a series of concepts that led to production models. The most famous example is the IONIQ 5, but with the Kona the brand has proven that it no longer wants to be associated with “boring”.

Commercial vehicles also have to deal with this. There’s nothing boring about Hyundai, including practical cars. You’re looking at the all-new Hyundai ST1. The abbreviation ST stands for Service Type. A practical name for a practical car.

Hyundai commercial vehicle has been introduced for the South Korean market. Details about the power plant have not been disclosed. The interior also remains in question. All the brand has shared are a few exterior images showing various configurations of the model. We just need to figure out everything else. “Let’s talk about the ST1’s looks first,” Hyundai must have thought.

From the side it looks like a regular van. You can’t tell this from the front. A sloping windshield, a continuous LED lighting strip and a slightly aerodynamic front bumper. The Hyundai ST1 is a commercial vehicle that deserves attention when you see it behind the wheel.

Dutch entrepreneurs who like this ST1 will have to be patient. It is currently unknown whether this commercial vehicle will be heading to Europe. Hyundai will launch the ST1 in the first half of this year in its home country of South Korea. There are ambitions to sell the company car internationally, so who knows!

This article Is this the coolest company car? first appeared on Ruetir.