Have you just bought a new car? Or are you ready for new insurance? Then you have come to the right place. We’ll help you choose and arrange the right car insurance. What do you look for when choosing auto insurance? Read faster. We tell you what is important!

Step 1: decide on the type of insurance

First, you determine what type of insurance you need. Did you know there is a difference? It completely depends on your situation and preference. Third party liability insurance only covers costs associated with damage you cause to someone else. With WA+ you also insure your car against damage, for example due to weather conditions or fire. Are you going to insure against all risks? Then your car is fully insured against damage. So, it’s best to compare car insurance and choose the option that’s right for you!

Step 2: Compare Insurance Companies

You will also compare different insurance companies. There are a lot of them, so take your time with this. For example, visit Overstappen.nl to get a clear overview of the best options. First of all, pay attention to the amount of premium you pay each month. Additionally, factors such as customer service and reliability are also important. Also read reviews from other customers and see which one you like.

Step 3: Request a Quote

The next step is to request a quote from your chosen insurer. Pay close attention to the details of each quote. Look at the premium, deductible and coverage. You don’t want to encounter unexpected surprises. So ask all your questions. You can request multiple proposals from different companies; did you know? Do this and compare again. This way you choose the company that suits you.

Step 4: Get insurance

Are you satisfied? Then you take out insurance. This can often be done online or over the phone, easy, right? Make sure you have all the information and important documents with you. Remember your license plate number and your driver’s license. Please read the terms and conditions carefully again to be sure. After this, you will receive confirmation and are officially insured!

Follow these four steps when purchasing auto insurance. Determine your preferences and make sure you don’t pay too much. Get insurance and hit the road without worries!