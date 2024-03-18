2024 began with a marked series of doubts about the whereabouts of Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, who was last seen in public in December of last year. Although, from Kensington Palace, they indicated that the future queen of the British monarchy would be absent due to an abdominal operation carried out in mid-January, a photograph published from their social networks caused a series of alarms after it was revealed that she had been manipulated.

After this, multiple news agencies such as AFP, AP, Getty, Reuters and Associated Press removed the photograph from their portals and noted that it had an “inconsistency in the alignment of Princess Charlotte’s left hand.” For her part, Middleton apologized through the Kensington Palace account and assured that it was an “experiment with editing, like many amateur photographers.”

Kate Middleton and her children in a photo that contains retouching. Photo: Kensington Palace

What is known about Princess Kate Middleton?

The information shared by Kensington Palace has been very brief. Kate Middleton’s last public appearance was on December 25, when she attended, along with her children George, Louis and Charlotte, the traditional religious service that the British Royal Family has every Christmas.

More than 15 days later, Kensington issued a statement in which they announced that the Princess of Wales underwent a scheduled abdominal operation at the London Clinic on January 16. However, the announcement surprised many, since her admission was not documented, as it was with King Carlos III, who also underwent surgery at the same medical center due to the cancer she suffers from.

First photograph of Kate Middelton that was published in the first days of March. Photo: TMZ

The crown press team reported that Kate Middleton’s recovery would take between 10 to 14 days, so she would remain hospitalized. It was not until January 29 that her departure from the clinic and return to her home in Windsor was confirmed.

Given this, they added that, on medical recommendation, Kate Middleton would cancel her entire public agenda until Easter, which ruled out her presence during the BAFTA awards and an official trip with her husband William to Italy.

The controversial photograph that brought an avalanche of theories

During the Mother’s Day celebrations in the United Kingdom, Kensington Palace shared a photograph of the Princess of Wales along with her three children “Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the past two months. I wish you all a happy Mother’s Day,” she noted in a post that reached almost one and a half million reactions.

However, just hours later, the controversy began due to the visible retouching that the photograph presented, which began to fuel a series of theories from Internet users. This caused the image to be deleted and some news agencies to reconsider the veracity of the information shared by the British monarchy. Speaking to BBC Radio 4, Phil Chetwynd, the AFP’s global director of news, said they were no longer considered a “trusted source”.

The photograph published by Kate Middleton that caused controversy. Photo: AFP

Added to the series of doubts about the princess’s true state of health was the information that Us Weekley was able to access, which, through an anonymous source, indicated that some of Kate Middleton’s staff members have not I couldn’t even see her or talk to her. They even indicated that many of them were taken by surprise by the announcement of her surgery, which had supposedly been scheduled.

This has led the internet to be filled with a series of theories suggesting that the Princess of Wales’s health problems were, in reality, more serious than indicated by Kensington Palace, which has so far not clarified what they were. the reason for the abdominal operation that Kate had to undergo.

Likewise, some British tabloids took up rumors of a possible infidelity of Prince William with Rose Hanbury, Marchioness of Cholmondeley and former British model. However, according to Business Insider, Hanbury’s lawyers have denied these speculations that were aired on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.