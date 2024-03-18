Los Angeles, March 18, 2024 – Carlos Alcaraz wins the Masters 1000 at Indian Wells for the second year in a row. The 20-year-old Spaniard, number 2 in the world, beat Russian Daniil Medvedev, number 4 in the rankings and on the scoreboard, 7-6 (7-5), 6-1 in 1 hour 42 minutes in the final.

Alcaraz, with a semi-final victory over Jannik Sinner (read here), wins his 13th career title and confirms himself as the Californian hard-court champion, consolidating his position in the ATP rankings behind Serbia’s Novak Djokovic.

“Winning this tournament is very important to me. At first I had a lot of doubts about my ankle; The first training sessions were hard because I didn’t feel well. But from the first rounds I always felt better. This victory gives me great confidence, also in light of the tournament in Miami.”

