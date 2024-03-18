There is a fire in the meter cabinet, the cause may be due to charging electric vehicles.

Charging an electric car at home is ideal. You always leave with a full battery and you don’t have to go to a gas station separately, as is the case with a gas station. What could be more fun than one electric car? Two electric cars, of course! So, two electric cars charging at home, in the driveway.

Charging two electric vehicles at the same time is not very common. The question is whether the accounting cabinet thinks this is a good idea. In any case, things went wrong at this house in Vleimen. The meter cabinet in the house caught fire due to a short circuit. An investigation by network operator Enexis should reveal the exact cause of the short circuit. This may be due to the simultaneous charging of two electric vehicles. Firefighters were able to prevent further damage to the home. The meter cabinet was badly damaged as a result of the fire.

Cabinet fire counter

Installing a charging station in your driveway also means making changes to your meter cabinet. Overload can be prevented by proper current distribution. The earth leakage circuit breaker in the metering cabinet can cut off the power in the event of an overload, but apparently this did not happen even before the Vleymen fire occurred.

The study should, among other things, examine whether the meter cabinet was properly adjusted to charge two electric vehicles at the same time. This places significant demands on the home network and can quickly become congested.

After reading this story, you certainly won’t have to worry about your meter cabinet catching fire while charging your electric vehicle. Prevention is better than cure. To protect yourself, it’s always wise to charge your electric vehicle outside in your driveway rather than in your garage. If, again, the chance is really very small that something will go wrong, the misfortunes will be limited to the electric car anyway and your house will not catch fire. (via AD.nl)

