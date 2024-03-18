Russia, Putin’s truth about Navalny’s death. Speech after re-election as president

No surprises, according to polls in Russia, Putin was re-elected president until 2030, with about 88% of the vote and 70% of turnout. The tsar, who had virtually no rivals, had won his greatest victory since taking power, a mandate that would allow him to continue his military campaign in Ukraine, a brutal crackdown on dissent and a tug-of-war with the West. Addressing the country at the end of the day, the Kremlin leader thanked those who voted for him and helped create the conditions for “domestic political consolidation” and warned that he would not allow himself to be “intimidated.” The election results were not affected by Navalny’s death in prison, calls for a “midday vote” (a protest call put forward by the dissident’s widow Yulia Navalnaya), or the incursions on the Ukrainian border in recent days. The result is obvious, but Putin wanted to emphasize it in his victory speech on the war at his campaign headquarters near the Kremlin.

“Now Russia is stronger,” he said, thanking the soldiers at the front and promising that “all plans will be concretely implemented, and goals will be achieved, grandiose plans, for the implementation of which we will do everything possible.” Answering a question about the possibility of a direct conflict with NATO, he confirmed that “anything is possible in the modern world,” but emphasized that this would be “a step towards a third world war on a large scale. And I don’t think,” he added, “that this is anyone.” that’s interesting.”

Then he spoke for the first time about Navalny’s death, calling him by name: he denied accusations of his murder and said that a few days before his death in a remote prison in the Arctic, he gave the “green light” to exchange the dissident for some Russian prisoners in the West. “Believe it or not, the person who spoke to me didn’t finish his sentence and I said, I agree. But, unfortunately, what happened happened.” called his death in prison above the Arctic Circle a “sad event.”